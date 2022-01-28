‘We will be consistent in keeping high the title of Homeland’s Defender’ – Artsakh Defense Army Commander

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Army and the Homeland Defender’s Day.

In his message Kamo Vardanyan said that values have been created which have guaranteed Armenians’ place and role in regional and geopolitical developments for decades.

“I bow before the memory of all those fallen for the Homeland, before their relatives and co-servicemen.

Congratulations to all those persons who have ever held and continue holding the highest title of the Homeland’s Defender.

We still have a lot to do and a long path to pass, and congratulating our compatriots on behalf of the commanding staff of the Defense Army and myself personally, I want to assure that we will be consistent in preserving the best traditions of the past 30 years and keeping high the title of the Homeland’s Defender”, he said in his message.