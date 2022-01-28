“From Army To IT Industry” program an amazing opportunity for newly demobilized men, participants say

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. “From Army To IT Industry” program participants say after ending the military service they were in uncertainty over their future, didn’t know from where to start, but they got acquainted with the announcement about this program and decided to apply.

Hrant Gishyan and Grigory Grigoryan applied to this program. They said that they got informed about it on the internet, immediately applied to it and passed all stages. These boys stated that for the beginning no professional knowledge is needed, just it is necessary to have elementary knowledge.

“This program made me go deeper into the field. There was an uncertainty after the military service, I didn’t know from where to start. And I saw the announcement on the internet, immediately applied, and the program really contributed to my quick orientation about what I want in the future”, Grigori Grigoryan said.

He informed that after completing the courses he applied for a job in one of the IT companies in Armenia and was selected among the many applicants. He is sure that this program helped him to be hired by that company.

In turn Hrant Gishyan said that in addition to professional skills, he also gained a skill of working in a team, made new friends. He says this course is a wonderful opportunity for the newly demobilized men to create a career, work and be useful for the state. “The launch of this program is a very good idea. After the war it was difficult to do something new, there was no desire at all, but this program made me go further into the future. It was an amazing opportunity to try to learn something new without spending money. The field in its turn has prospects”, Gishyan said.

He says that after the war this program forces to understand that they are not ignored and that the government thinks about them.

These two boys are friends now, both have applied to this program, met each other and currently work in the same company thanks to the knowledge gained by the program.

Education program director at the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Shamam Gevorgyan told Armenpress that this program has been implemented since 2016, after the April War. The program beneficiaries were the boys who participated in the April War. Gevorgyan said that the results were satisfying as a total of 168 men were trained in 2016. Shamam Gevorgyan said that after the 2020 War, the number of program applications declined.

This year 85 out of 138 registered participants of the program have passed professional trainings.

The UATE will soon launch a new course in partnership with DISQO.

Armenian soldiers who participated in the September 27, 2020 war launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the disabled servicemen, their family members, as well as the family members of fallen soldiers will have an opportunity to develop their skills in the IT sector.

The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) of Armenia restarts its project “From Army to IT Industry”, aimed at solving the education and employment issue of the beneficiary groups in the technology sector. The UATE is working jointly also with the Armenian ministry of high technological industry, providing free participation to online technology education courses conducted by the ministry for the persons who have participated in the war operations.