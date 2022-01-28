Armenia reports 3536 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. 3536 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 361,754, the ministry of health reported.
8707 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 27.
267 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 335,227.
The death toll has risen to 8035 (no new death case).
The number of active cases is 16,965.
