Armenia, Spain celebrate 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Spain are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On this occasion, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Yerevan’s readiness to develop and strengthen the relations with Spain.

“Today we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Spain. We reaffirm our firm will to continue strengthening both our bilateral relations and international cooperation, as well as the friendly ties of our nations”, the Armenian MFA tweeted.