Venue, timeframes of next meeting between Armenian, Turkish special representatives not decided yet
17:02, 27 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The venue and timeframes of the next meeting between the Armenian and Turkish special representatives for dialogue is not clearly decided at this moment, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Civil Contract party said.
“Our public will certainly be informed as soon as there will be clarity, including on the location of the next meeting another details,” MP Eduard Aghajanyan, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Relations told reporters.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version