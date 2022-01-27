Covid passes and face mask rules end in England

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Face coverings and Covid passes are no longer legally required in England, after the relaxation of Plan B rules came into effect on Thursday, BBC reports.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the measures could be lifted due to the vaccine rollout's success and a better understanding of Covid treatments.

The PM's official spokesman said mask wearing would now be "a matter of personal judgment".

But some shops have said they will continue to ask people to wear them.

Rail operators also said passengers would be expected to wear face coverings. But all said they would encourage, not force, customers to comply.

Cases of coronavirus across the UK appear to be plateauing, after falling sharply from a high peak at the turn of the year.

Latest daily figures show infections remain high, with 102,292 cases reported on Wednesday.

Some 346 more people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total number of deaths by this measure to 154,702.

More than 37 million people have now had their booster or third jab - 64% of the population - with another 51,097 doses given out in the latest 24-hour period.