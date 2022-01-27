Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

Azeri troops open “irregular fire into the air” near village in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. On January 27, servicemen of the Azerbaijani military deployed in positions adjacent to the Karmir Shuka village of Artsakh’s Martuni region opened “irregular small arms fire” into the air, not at the village, the Chief of the General Department of Information of the Artsakh presidency Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

 








