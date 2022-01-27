Armenia reports 2556 COVID-19 cases in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. 2556 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 358,218, the ministry of health reported.

7407 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 26.

264 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 334,960.

The death toll has risen to 8035 (2 death cases in one day).

The number of active cases is 13,697.