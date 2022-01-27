Armenian national airline Fly Arna appoints Chief Executive Officer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, announces the appointment of Mr. Antony Price as Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Antony Price brings over 20 years of aviation and tourism experience and has held senior leadership positions with British Airways, Air New Zealand, FlyBMI, and most recently as Head of Flight Supply Strategy for Agoda, part of the Booking.com family of OTA brands. Mr. Price brings strong knowledge and experience from one of Fly Arna’s founding shareholders where he previously held the position of Regional General Manager Europe for Air Arabia Group. Price has an extensive global background driving business growth in the UK, USA, New Zealand, Thailand, North Africa and across Europe.

Built on the knowledge and experience gained from previous roles, he will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the company achieves growth and enduring value for its customers and shareholders.

With Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevanas its base, ‘Fly Arna’ follows Air Arabia Group’s successful low-cost business model offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.