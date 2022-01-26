Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

The United States sends its written response to Russia on security guarantees. Bloomberg

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The United States has sent to Russia a written response to the Russian offer on security guarantees, ARMENPRESS reports Bloomberg correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported.  

"Russia has already received a written response from the United States," the journalist wrote on Twitter.

Earlier it was reported that US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan had arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry.








