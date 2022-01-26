Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Heads of parliaments of Armenia, Georgia discuss issues of parliamentary cooperation

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan had a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili on January 26.

As ARNMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan congratulated his counterpart on being elected parliament Speaker and on birthday.

The partners discussed issues related to the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian parliamentary diplomacy. The head of the Armenian parliament invited the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament to pay an official visit to Armenia.








