US Ambassador visits Foreign Ministry of Russia
YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on January 26 at 19:30 local time, ARMENPRESS reports the correspondent of TASS said.
The diplomat entered the Foreign Ministry without detailing on the purpose of the visit.
Earlier, CNN had reported that the USA intends to send a written response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees on January 26.
