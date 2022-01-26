French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs urges partners to continue dialogue with Russia

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS, France calls its EU and NATO partners to do everything possible to continue the dialogue with Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian made a statement at the French Senate on January 26 commenting on the created situation around Ukraine.



“I will not hide that the situation is very tense. We strive to stop the escalation with our EU and NATO partners.” The Foreign Minister informed that all agree that in case of encroachments on territorial integrity of Ukraine large-scale sanctions are necessary.



“We are working on it. Nevertheless, it is necessary to do everything to continue the dialogue with Russia and that we will contribute to the easing of tensions”, Jean-Yves Le Drian announced.