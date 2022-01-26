US officials are of the opinion that Russia will use force against Ukraine until mid-February
YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The United States “sees all signs” that Russia will use force against Ukraine until mid-February, ARMENPRESS reports, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed such a viewpoint.
Sherman also reported that Ukraine has not reached the level to receive an action plan of NATO membership.
- 21:06 Heads of parliaments of Armenia, Georgia discuss issues of parliamentary cooperation
- 20:58 US Ambassador visits Foreign Ministry of Russia
- 20:30 US Embassy in Ukraine urges its citizens to leave the country NOW
- 20:16 Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Luxembourg emphasize need for comprehensive and lasting settlement of NK conflict
- 20:03 USA and its allies discuss deployment of additional forces in Eastern Europe – CNN
- 19:35 73rd Republic Day of India celebrated in Yerevan
- 19:31 French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs urges partners to continue dialogue with Russia
- 18:47 Vladimir Vardanyan elected as Deputy Chair of the PACE Committee on the Election of Judges of the ECHR
- 18:25 Mnatsakan Safaryan appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia
- 17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-01-22
- 17:39 Asian Stocks up - 26-01-22
- 17:27 Passengers of Yerevan-Istanbul flights to be exempt from “air tax”
- 17:21 Armenian FM, President of Luxembourg’s Chamber of Deputies discuss regional security, stability
- 16:28 Security Council Secretary, German Ambassador highlight NK conflict’s settlement within OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship
- 16:15 Russia contributes to peaceful settlement of crisis situations, including in Nagorno Karabakh – FM Lavrov
- 15:41 Armenian, Georgian justice ministries ramp up cooperation
- 15:02 Putin to hold phone talk with Macron Jan. 28 – Kremlin
- 14:30 Pashinyan congratulates Indian counterpart on Republic Day
- 14:20 76-year-old Vanadzor man kills wife, cuts body into pieces
- 14:00 Deputy PM, Swedish Ambassador highlight immediate return of Armenian POWs, civilian captives from Azerbaijan
- 13:40 PM Pashinyan fires aide Nairi Sargsyan
- 12:22 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19
- 12:21 Singer Elton John tests positive for COVID-19
- 11:54 Chair of Armenian Foundations Union Bedros Sirinoglu meets with Erdogan
