Putin to hold phone talk with Macron Jan. 28 – Kremlin
15:02, 26 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.
“Indeed, a telephone conversation [with the French president] is scheduled for Friday”, he said.
On January 25, Macron announced plans to hold telephone talks with Putin on the morning of January 28.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | AMP Version