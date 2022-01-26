Putin to hold phone talk with Macron Jan. 28 – Kremlin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

“Indeed, a telephone conversation [with the French president] is scheduled for Friday”, he said.

On January 25, Macron announced plans to hold telephone talks with Putin on the morning of January 28.