Pashinyan congratulates Indian counterpart on Republic Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the national day of the country, the PM’s Office said.

The letter runs as follows:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the good people of India on the national day – the Republic Day.

This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, and I must praise the fact that the centuries-old traditional warm relations and mutual support between our countries and peoples continue strengthening, and the interstate exchanges and ties continues expanding and deepening.

Armenia attaches special importance to the stable progress of the relations with friendly India. I am convinced that ahead of that important jubilee, with joint efforts it would be possible to give a new quality and content to the comprehensive and continuous development of the Armenian-Indian cooperation in all areas of bilateral interest.

I wish you good health and success, and to the good people of India – peace and welfare.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”.