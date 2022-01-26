PM Pashinyan fires aide Nairi Sargsyan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed his aide Nairi Sargsyan.
Sargsyan was serving as Aide to the Prime Minister since 2018.
The reason for the dismissal wasn’t immediately clear.
