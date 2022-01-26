Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

PM Pashinyan fires aide Nairi Sargsyan

PM Pashinyan fires aide Nairi Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed his aide Nairi Sargsyan.

Sargsyan was serving as Aide to the Prime Minister since 2018.

The reason for the dismissal wasn’t immediately clear.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]