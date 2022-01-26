Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19
12:22, 26 January, 2022
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement.
PM Pashinyan is now in self-isolation and he doesn’t display any symptoms so far.
He will continue working remotely.
PM Pashinyan had COVID-19 earlier in 2020 as well.
Pashinyan is vaccinated against COVID-19, moreover he received the booster shot earlier in December 2021.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version