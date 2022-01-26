Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Singer Elton John tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. British singer Elton John, 74, tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram story, the singer said that he rescheduled his concerts in Dallas. “It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe”, the singer said.

He also informed that he has been fully vaccinated and boosted and has mild symptoms.

 

 








