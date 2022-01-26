Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Chair of Armenian Foundations Union Bedros Sirinoglu meets with Erdogan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Armenian Foundations Union Bedros Sirinoglu met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hurriyet reported.

The meeting was held at the presidential palace and closed for the media.

Sirinoglu told Hurriyet that they are regularly meeting with Erdogan.

 

 








