Open borders between Armenia and European Union to “further develop partnership” – FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Open borders between Armenia and the European Union will further develop partnership and promote people-to-people contacts, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan tweeted during his visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

“Today I locked a personalized padlock on the “E Schlass fir Schengen” Sculpture, symbolizing the idea of open borders. I am convinced that the open borders between Armenia and the EU will further develop our partnership and promote people-to-people contacts,” FM Mirzoyan tweeted.