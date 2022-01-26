President of Artsakh chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of Shushi Technology University

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired the session of the Board of Trustees of the Shushi Technology University on January 25, his Office said.

Acting rector of the University Nver Mikayelyan presented the annual report about the activity of the educational institution.

The meeting sides discussed issues relating to improving the building conditions of the university and ensuring it with equipment.

During the session the members of the Board also elected Nver Mikayelyan as rector of the University in a closed voting.

In his remarks President Harutyunyan, who is also the member of the Board of Trustees of the University, said that all efforts will be made for restoring the necessary conditions for the operation of the University.