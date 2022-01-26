Armenian FM visits Schengen Agreement Monument in Luxembourg

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan visited the Monument “Schengen Agreement” during his official visit in Luxembourg, the foreign ministry reported.

The Armenian FM was accompanied by Mayor of Schengen Michel Gloden and Director of the European Center Schengen Martina Kneip.

The minister has also toured the European Center Schengen on the sidelines of the visit.