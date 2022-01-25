NATO not planning to deploy forces in Ukraine – Secretary General

YEREVAN, 25 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that the alliance will not deploy troops in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports “Ria Novosti" writes, referring to Stoltenberg's interview with CNN.

As Russia-NATO military-political tensions over Ukraine escalate, Russia and the United States are holding talks at the levels of presidents, foreign ministers and lower levels to avoid further escalation. The main concern of Washington: the alleged threat of Russian troops invading Ukraine, Moscow's concern is NATO expansion to the East, including Ukraine's possible membership to the North Atlantic Alliance.