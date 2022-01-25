Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-01-22

YEREVAN, 25 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.63 drams to 482.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.21 drams to 544.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.14 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.41 drams to 650.09 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 55.81 drams to 28398.99 drams. Silver price down by 3.46 drams to 373.13 drams. Platinum price down by 428.46 drams to 15768.6 drams.