Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg will visit Armenia, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

“The visit of FM Alexander Schallenberg to Yerevan next week will be a great opportunity to intensify our excellent bilateral relations and explore opportunities of further cooperation”, the statement says.

Armenia and Austria are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two countries are cooperating both at bilateral format and also within international organizations, such as UN, OSCE, etc. During these 30 years the Armenian and Austrian governments signed 12 agreements on mutual cooperation, mutual support and partnership, as well as 6 memorandums of understanding and cooperation.