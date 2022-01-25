Georgia reports over 15,700 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. 15,762 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia in the past 24 hours, stopcov.ge reports.

42 infected patients died in one day, raising the death toll to 14,774.

5160 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 972,745.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 1,075,154.