North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. North Korea fired what appeared to be two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The South Korean military said it is assessing the launches to determine the nature of the projectiles.
