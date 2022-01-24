PM Pashinyan comments on resignation of Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan does not consider it appropriate to comment on Armen Sarkissian’s statement on the motives for resigning from the post of President of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports he said during an online press conference organized for the representatives of mass media and non-governmental organizations.

"The decision was made by the President. I learned about it hours before it was made public. He called me 3.5 hours before the publication yesterday, and we talked about it. I asked the President of the Republic if he was discussing the issue with me or he just informed me that he had made the decision. I tried to understand whether the decision was subject to discussion or not. After that, he said he had made a decision," Pashinyan said.

He noted that the positions of the President of the Republic regarding the Constitution were known earlier. "During the previous question-and-answer session, when we were discussing the topic of constitutional amendments, I said that my position in this regard differs slightly or significantly from the position of the President of the Republic. But I also want to emphasize that after 2018, when Armen Sarkissian was elected President of the Republic and then I was elected Prime Minister, there has been no change in any provision in the Constitution regarding the powers of the President of the Republic. During all this time, the rules have not changed," said the Prime Minister.

Pashinyan noted that the announcement of the president's resignation refers to its motives. ”I do not consider it appropriate to comment on them," the PM said, adding that each official decides on what arguments such decisions should be made.