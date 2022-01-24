Voting on electing new Ombudsman of Armenia launched in Parliament
YEREVAN, JANAURY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is electing today a new Human Rights Defender.
The voting kicked off at 15:30 in a closed format. It will last an hour.
Kristine Grigoryan is the only candidate for the Ombudsman. She has been nominated by the ruling Civil Contract faction.
