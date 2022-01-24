COVID-19 vaccinations show their effectiveness even in presence of changing strains - Armenia health minister

YEREVAN, JANAURY 24, ARMENPRESS. Vaccinations against COVID-19 show their effectiveness even in the presence of changing strains, Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said at a press conference.

She said that in 2021 they continued the fight against the pandemic and also launched the vaccination process. The minister said they managed to provide people with almost all types of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, mobile vaccination sites and mobile teams visiting home were created which were ensuring the vaccination process.

“Unfortunately, in the first half of 2021 the vaccination process was quite slow, but thanks to the large-scale information campaigns and public awareness-raising activities we managed to boost it in autumn, and today as well these works continue. As of this moment, the number of citizens who received the first dose reaches almost 1 million. We already started the large-scale use of booster shots, and urge the citizens to get that booster shot six months after being fully vaccinated”, the minister said.