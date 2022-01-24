688 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 688 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 352,399, the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia said.

4612 tests were administered (total 2,679,525).

176 people recovered (total 334,394).

Deaths were not recorded in the past 24 hours, and the total death toll remains at 8,028.

As of January 24, the number of active cases stood at 8,454.