819,841 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 819,841 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, the Ministry of Healthcare said on Monday.
Another 180,050 people have received the first jab, and 5650 others received the booster shot.
A total of 1,825,382 doses were administered in the country.
