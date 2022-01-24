Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

819,841 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 819,841 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, the Ministry of Healthcare said on Monday.

Another 180,050 people have received the first jab, and 5650 others received the booster shot.

A total of 1,825,382 doses were administered in the country.








