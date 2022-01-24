“100 Ideas for Armenia” competition aims to find new solutions to old problems – ministry representative

YEREVAN, JANAURY 24, ARMENPRESS. “100 Ideas for Armenia” competition is a youth program organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport aimed at creating interest among youth engaged in science and proposing innovative ideas.

The competition has more than 20 nominations, covering different areas.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS, head of the department of youth policy, additional and continuous education at the Ministry of Education Gohar Mamikonyan said that the purpose of this competition is to find innovative solutions on these directions.

“In our view, if there is a problem in the society, the young man, who deals with science, must deal with the solution of these problems. We promote that they apply to us in all directions and present their visions and ideas. We will send those options which will be very interesting to the respective agencies where these new ideas will solve the existing problems. Chairman of the Commission of this year Artur Martirosyan put this as a main task during the competition, so that the Commission must pay focus on those applications which propose innovative solutions to the current problems”, she said.

She informed that according to the minister’s decree in 2021, a respective amendment was made to the procedure of holding the competition, according to which a monetary award in five nominations has been set up – 500,000 AMD to each winner, within the frames of the state funds. Mamikonyan informed that the ministry is also trying to develop this direction and engage other partners as well to raise funds.

The competition is open also to the Diaspora youth. Mamikonyan informed that there have also been projects from the Diaspora.

“We believe that the program needs upgrading. It hasn’t undergone a deeper change so far, and currently we are thinking about it. It’s time to work, involve also new specialists, change the project based on the already existing good experience and the mistakes made, make it better, engage more youth and interesting ideas. However, the goal is definitely the following – to find new solutions to old problems in all fields”.

ARMENPRESS is going to start a new podcast program about the five best ideas that are in the finals of the 100 Ideas for Armenia competition. The podcast series will be held on Mondays.