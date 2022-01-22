Large-scale projects and investments in the field of renewable energy - Visit of President of Armenia to the UAE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of President Armen Sarkissian to the United Arab Emirates was marked by a number of practical agreements. In particular, this concerns the field of renewable energy sources.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Emirati company Masdar, one of the leading international companies in the field of renewable energy, has already launched the Ayg-1 program for the construction of a 200-megawatt photovoltaic power plant in Armenia, the agreement on implementation of which was reached in 2019 during the visit of the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian to the United Arab Emirates. Still then, Armen Sarkissian noted that this program is only the beginning of a long journey, and much more can be done together.

During a recent working visit to the UAE, President Sarkissian met with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, aiming to reach an agreement on the construction of another 200 megawatt solar photovoltaic station in Armenia.

Plans for solar power plants with a total capacity of 400 megawatts in Armenia involve large investments. They are also of strategic importance for improving the security, the level of independence of the country's energy system, as well as for the diversification of the energy sector. These programs will also help make Armenia greener.

During his visit to the UAE, President Sarkissian discussed with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, the possibility of large-scale investments in wind energy, in particular, the construction of an additional 500 MW power plant. President Sarkissian noted that Armenia has a huge potential for environmentally friendly energy resources.

According to the agreement reached during the working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will soon start operating flights to Yerevan.

In general, the working visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to the UAE is another practical step towards rapprochement with the Arab world and strengthening cooperation.