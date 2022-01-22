LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 January:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.68% to $3061.00, copper price is up by 0.16% to $9922.00, lead price is up by 0.68% to $2383.00, nickel price is up by 0.57% to $23720.00, tin price is down by 0.23% to $43500.00, zinc price is down by 0.08% to $3642.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price is up by 2.13% to $72000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.