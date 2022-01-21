Tigran Avinyan elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of polytechnic university
YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) Tigran Avinyan – the ex-Deputy Prime Minister – was elected today to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia.
His candidacy was unanimously approved at the inaugural session of the university’s new Board of Trustees on January 21.
