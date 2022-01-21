Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes Armenia: Two countries hold joint cultural program at Expo 2020 Dubai

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes Armenia: with this title in Armenian, English and Arabic, the visitors of the Expo 2020 Dubai were welcome at the Saudi Arabia’s pavilion.

On January 20, Armenia and Saudi Arabia held a joint cultural event on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai. The proposal to hold a joint concert was made by the Armenian pavilion, and the concert took place in the pavilion of Saudi Arabia which is the biggest and the most visited during the Expo.

Director of the Armenian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai Lilit Hakobyan told Armenpress that the pavilion of Saudi Arabia approved with pleasure Armenia’s offer to hold a joint concert program.

“First of all, I would like to note that a new page is opening for the two countries. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited Saudi Arabia last year in October. And so, the Expo 2020 Dubai is a wonderful opportunity to show the connection between our countries by using the cultural potential of the two nations”, she said.

From Armenia, composer Mihran Gurunian performed at the concert together with vocalists of “Shushiki Berd”, and from Saudi Arabia - the Saudi Folk Group.

“Our musical traditions have rich roots which serve as an inspiring source. It was especially important to show how music unites us all. Eventually, we wanted to support the main idea of the Expo 2020 Dubai – Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, Lilit Hakobyan said.

She said that the concert has appeared under the spotlight of the Expo visitors.

The Expo 2020 Dubai global international exhibition launched in the United Arab Emirates on October 1, 2021. 192 countries, including Armenia, are participating in the exhibition. Days of Armenia will take place on the sidelines of the Expo on January 30.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan