Armenia reports 628 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. 628 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 349,957.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 125 in a day, bringing the total to 333,982.

The death toll stands at 8026 (no death case in past day).

3605 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 20.

The number of active cases is 6430.