Armenia reports 628 daily coronavirus cases
YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. 628 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 349,957.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 125 in a day, bringing the total to 333,982.
The death toll stands at 8026 (no death case in past day).
3605 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 20.
The number of active cases is 6430.
- 13:03 FM Mirzoyan, EU delegation members discuss steps to raise level of security on Armenian- Azerbaijani border
- 12:31 CSTO chief sees need for practical work for border delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 12:26 President Sarkissian hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to establish stable peace through compromises
- 11:46 EU works actively to quickly solve current crisis relating to Armenian POWs
- 11:25 Parajanov’s “Hakob Hovnatanyan” is the first Armenian film in collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art
- 11:19 ANIF’s CEO appointed Chairman of Board of Directors of Fly Arna
- 11:06 Armenia reports 628 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:58 Rex Kalamian of Detroit Pistons to be head coach of Armenian National Basketball Team
- 10:28 Armenia bans gambling advertisements
- 10:13 Armenia’s Metsamor executive presents details of future nuclear power station
- 09:55 Chania lighthouse, Alexandroupolis City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors
- 08:56 European Stocks - 20-01-22
- 08:54 US stocks down - 20-01-22
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-01-22
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 20-01-22
- 08:50 Oil Prices Down - 20-01-22
- 01.20-21:18 Delegation of United States European Command discuss regional security issues at MoD Armenia
- 01.20-19:46 Blinken to present position of USA and its allies on Ukraine in a meeting with Lavrov
- 01.20-19:13 USA donates $ 665,000 worth of medical equipment to Armenia for a mobile hospital
- 01.20-17:41 "Black January" of 1990 and what preceded it
- 01.20-17:39 EU’s Special Representative to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 01.20-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-01-22
- 01.20-17:25 Asian Stocks up - 20-01-22
- 01.20-16:36 UNHCR welcomes support from the People of Japan to conflict-affected families in Armenia
- 01.20-16:21 Armenian FM received invitation to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum: appropriateness of his participation being discussed
11:27, 01.15.2022
Viewed 2105 times Russian military’s tank crews hold major live-fire exercises in multiple locations, including in Armenian base
15:34, 01.14.2022
Viewed 1959 times History of Armenian Genocide to be taught in Massachusetts schools
19:30, 01.14.2022
Viewed 1672 times Russian MFA issues statement on the results of the meeting between the special representatives of Armenia, Turkey
15:02, 01.18.2022
Viewed 1556 times “Shushi and Hadrut must be returned” – ARF
10:38, 01.15.2022
Viewed 1546 times CCAF calls on French government to demand apology from Azeri authorities or else recall ambassador over Aliyev’s threats