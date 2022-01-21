Chania lighthouse, Alexandroupolis City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors
YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Greece, the famous lighthouse in the Greek city of Chania (Crete island) and the City Hall building of Alexandroupolis were lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said on social media.
Armenia and Greece established diplomatic relations on January 20, 1992.
