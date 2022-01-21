LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-01-22
LONDON, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 January:
The price of aluminum up by 1.82% to $3082.00, copper price up by 1.24% to $9906.00, lead price up by 0.90% to $2367.00, nickel price up by 4.64% to $23585.00, tin price up by 2.23% to $43600.00, zinc price up by 2.23% to $3645.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
