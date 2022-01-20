USA donates $ 665,000 worth of medical equipment to Armenia for a mobile hospital

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne M. Tracy and U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Edward Vaughan, Deputy Director of Plans, Policy, Strategy and Capabilities at United States European Command, participated on January 19, 2022, in a ceremony at the Central Military Hospital to mark the donation of $665,000 worth of medical equipment from U.S. Global Peace Operations Initiative to Armenia’s expeditionary military medical unit. The equipment includes defibrillators, X-ray machines, tents, generators, lights, and other supplies, ARMENPRESS was informed from the US Embassy in Armenia.

In her remarks Ambassador Tracy highlighted the courage and dedication of Armenia’s military medical personnel. “You seek to heal and treat your fellow soldiers and airmen, putting others ahead of yourself. We hope that this equipment will save and improve many Armenian lives,” Ambassador Tracy said.

"This equipment will assist the Armenian military in saving lives by providing the best possible medical care to its service members, and it further demonstrates the U.S. engagement with our Armenian partners," General Vaughan stated.

This event marks the most recent chapter of our long-standing partnership with Armenia and joint efforts to modernize Armenia’s civilian and military medical and disaster response capabilities. Over the past year, United States European Command, through the Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation, has also made large donations of anti-coronavirus protective and diagnostic equipment to Armenian hospitals and built or renovated several fire and rescue stations, among other security cooperation initiatives.

Besides the donation ceremony, General Vaughan met with senior officials from the Armenian Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations and Defense Staff and discussed U.S.-Armenian security partnership.