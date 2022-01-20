Armenia-Ukraine trade grows 24%
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Trade turnover between Ukraine and Armenia totaled 159,9 million dollars in 2021, growing 24%, the Ukrainian Chargé d' Affairs in Armenia Denys Avtonomov told AnalitikaUA.net.
He said that Ukrainian exports to Armenia totaled 135,46 million dollars (19,47% growth), while Armenian imports to Ukraine totaled 13,48 million dollars (35,29% growth).
