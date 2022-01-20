Security Council Secretary presents details about proposals made by Armenian side to Baku

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan presented details about the package of proposals made by the Armenian side to Baku.

After the Cabinet meeting today Mr Grigoryan told reporters that Armenia’s proposals made to Azerbaijan relate to the current situation in the border.

“The talk is about the withdrawal of troops in mirrored fashion and the deployment of border troops along the border based on the map of the Soviet Union. It is also about the creation of favorable conditions which will help us to be able to start the border delimitation and demarcation process”, Armen Grigoryan said.

He informed that they presented their proposals to Baku in a written form and have not received a written response yet. “We are not starting the process with the deployment of troops on the border, but we put the map of the Soviet Union as a base and troops are pulling back in a mirrored fashion. In case of delimitation and demarcation, no community, territory of Armenia can appear in the neutral zone”, he said.

Commenting on the question that Azerbaijan is not implementing the provisions of the 2020 November 9 statement, Mr Grigoryan said they are raising this issue during the discussions with international partners. The Armenian side expects that Azerbaijan will fulfill all provisions of that statement.