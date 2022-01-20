621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 621 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 349,329.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 103 in a day, bringing the total to 333,857.

The death toll has risen to 8026 (1 death case in past day).

5838 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 19.

The number of active cases is 5927.