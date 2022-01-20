LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.70% to $3027.00, copper price up by 0.96% to $9785.00, lead price down by 0.34% to $2346.00, nickel price up by 1.58% to $22540.00, tin price up by 1.31% to $42650.00, zinc price up by 0.89% to $3565.50, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $70500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.