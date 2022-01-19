Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-01-22

YEREVAN, 19 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 481.65 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.60 drams to 546.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 655.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1.70 drams to 28140.85 drams. Silver price down by 1.45 drams to 354.85 drams. Platinum price up by 112.47 drams to 15206.67 drams.