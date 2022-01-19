Preservation of geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh of vital importance for us, says FM

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The preservation of geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh is of vital importance for the ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Davit Babayan said during a press conference today.

“We must show the world that Artsakh exists, that we are controlling our fate, and this is very important for both the world to know and the important power centers to have a right idea about the situation. We must be guided by all this and continue our policy”, the FM said.