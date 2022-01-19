We must overcome difficult psychological condition to expect successes – Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. 2021 was a year for recovery after the 2020 war, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan said at a press conference.

“2021 was a unique year for our country, for all of us. In fact, this was a time for recovery after the third Artsakh war. We can say that Artsakh is still in a rather difficult condition, as a wounded country, but we can state that we are gradually coming out of the ICU. This is how our general condition can be described. And we need to come out of this difficult psychological state because otherwise it’s going to be hard to expect successes,” Babayan said.

FM Babayan said in 2021 they’ve tried to do everything to protect Artsakh’s interests in various international organizations and not be left out of geopolitical processes.

“As you know, one of the important functions is to present our positions in various international organizations. In 2021, we circulated 20 documents at the OSCE, 15 documents at the UN and 4 at the Council of Europe. We released 32 official statement-commentaries during the year, and another 88 official statements,” he said.

During 2021, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry had contacts with leading media outlets from 14 countries, who published various comments, interviews and articles.