Armenia reports 563 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. 563 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 348,708.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 38 in a day, bringing the total to 333,754.

The death toll has risen to 8025 (3 death cases in past day).

5285 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 19.

The number of active cases is 5412.